India’s JBF Plans Plant Using BP Process

India’s JBF Industries will build a purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant using technology licensed from BP. To be constructed in Mangalore, in southern India, the polyester intermediate plant will have annual capacity of 1.25 million metric tons. BP says the deal represents the first license of its technology to a nonaffiliated company. BP itself has 7.5 million metric tons of PTA capacity and is expanding its plant in Zhuhai, China. World demand for the intermediate is about 50 million metric tons, BP says, and is growing by 7% annually.
