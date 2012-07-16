OCI Alters Plans For Silicon Boost

South Korea’s OCI will spend $100 million to expand polysilicon capacity by 10,000 metric tons at a plant in Gunsan, South Korea. Once the work is completed, the plant’s annual production capacity will reach 52,000 metric tons. For OCI, the expansion follows the postponement of plans to spend $1.6 billion on a new polysilicon plant in South Korea. OCI blamed poor economic conditions in Europe for the delay. Earlier this year, German polysilicon producer Wacker Chemie said global overcapacity dampened its profits in the fourth quarter of 2011 (C&EN, May 7, page 9).
