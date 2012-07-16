Oakbio Makes Plastic From Carbon Dioxide

Oakbio, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based start-up firm, says it has succeeded in making a biopolymer using carbon dioxide from the flue gas of a cement plant. Lehigh Southwest Cement in nearby Cupertino provided flue gas that Oakbio fed to CO2-consuming microbes. Oakbio’s CEO is Russell Howard, who founded the biotechnology firms Maxygen and Codexis. He says the microbes are also capable of converting the greenhouse gas into specialty chemicals and fuels. Novomer, an Ithaca, N.Y.-based start-up, uses catalysts to convert CO2 into polymers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter