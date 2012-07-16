Petrobras Opens Biofuels R&D Center

Brazilian state oil company Petrobras and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) have established a center for bio-fuels at UFRJ’s Cidade Universitária campus. Built at a cost of $2.5 million, the 22,000-sq-ft center is equipped with 16 labs and three pilot plants. Researchers at the center will use biotechnology and chemical engineering to develop biofuels processes. A Petrobras process for making ethanol from sugarcane bagasse, set for commercialization in 2015, is rooted in research done at UFRJ.
