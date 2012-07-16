Russian Firms Get Drug-Licensing Deals

Three small Russian firms have struck licensing deals with major U.S. pharmaceutical companies. Pfizer has granted SatRx, a company within the ChemRar High-Tech Center near Moscow, rights to PF-734200. The compound inhibits dipeptidyl peptidase-4 and is in development for treating type 2 diabetes. ChemDiv Research Institute, also at the ChemRar center, will work with Abbott Laboratories on R&D targeting Russian patients. An initial project will create new forms of existing Abbott products. Meanwhile, R-Pharm licensed the hepatitis C protease inhibitor narlaprevir from Merck & Co. last month. R-Pharm will conduct late-stage clinical trials in Russia and pay royalties to Merck on any eventual sales.
