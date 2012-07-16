Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sequencing Method Correctly Maps DNA Haplotypes

Sequence variants are determined from the amount of DNA in only 10 to 20 cells

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new DNA-sequencing method allows researchers to efficiently determine haplotypes—sequence variants that are usually inherited together—using an amount of DNA equivalent to the amount from only 10 to 20 cells. The method was developed by a team led by Brock A. Peters and Radoje Drmanac of Complete Genomics, a Mountain View, Calif., sequencing firm (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11236). The ability to determine haplotypes is clinically important for identifying whether mutations occur in one or both copies of a gene. In Complete Genomics’ “long fragment read” approach, about 100 pg of 100-kilobase DNA is physically separated into 384 pools, with each pool containing 10 to 20% of one copy of the genome. The DNA is amplified, fragmented, and labeled with a DNA bar code that identifies the well. The fragments are then combined, amplified again (including the bar codes), and then sequenced. The bar codes allow sequences to be mapped back to the original fragment they came from. To test the method, the researchers determined haplotypes of samples from the International HapMap Project and found that they were able to accurately assign up to 97% of single-nucleotide polymorphisms to correct haplotypes. The error rate was 1 in 10 megabases, they report.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Method improves single-cell genome analysis
The Technical Side: Sequencing Methods Used In Clinical Genetic Testing
Fetal DNA Sequencing Opens Door

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE