Albany Molecular May Close Hungary Site

Albany Molecular Research Inc. may cut jobs at, and possibly close, its contract research facility in Budapest. AMRI says the chemistry facility, which employs about 100 people, has been hurt by customers’ preference to work with outsourcing labs that offer both biology and chemistry services. AMRI would shift work to its labs in Singapore or Hyderabad, India. The firm recently said it will reduce employment in its U.S. drug discovery operations as well (C&EN, Jan. 9, page 21). Separately, AMRI will provide small-molecule services for BioPontis Alliance, an investment fund that works with leading research institutes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter