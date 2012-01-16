Assaying Antibodies
Drug manufacturers pinpoint techniques to analyze growing and diverse class of therapeutics
January 16, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 3
Drug manufacturers pinpoint techniques to analyze growing and diverse class of therapeutics
Cover image:
Credit:
Drug manufacturers pinpoint techniques to analyze growing and diverse class of therapeutics
Recent advances in instrument design and methodology provide a wealth of traditionally inaccessible data
Politically motivated public record requests for faculty messages prompt concerns over free scientific discourse
Behind every generic name lies a specific process
Fine chemicals maker Frontier Scientific confronts intellectual property theft
Patent eligibility of personalized medicine is at stake in closely watched case