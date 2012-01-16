David Ostfeld, 68, a chemistry teacher and admissions chairman at the Bergen County Academies, a magnet public high school in Hackensack, N.J., died of cardiac arrest on Dec. 27, 2010.
A native of Chicago, Ostfeld earned a B.S. in 1964 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a Ph.D. in 1972 from Cornell University.
Ostfeld began his career teaching chemistry at Seton Hall University, prior to working as a chemist with Dart Industries. He later returned to teaching, joining the academies’ faculty upon the school’s inception in 1992. He also coached the school’s chess team. Ostfeld joined ACS in 1969.
Ostfeld is survived by his daughters, Dana and Mara; son, Kurt; and two grandchildren.
