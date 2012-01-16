Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Chemical Assessment Needs More Improvements

by Cheryl Hogue
January 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA has made improvements to its program for assessing the hazards of chemicals but needs to do more, says a report released last week by the Government Accountability Office. GAO, the investigative arm of Congress, has expressed concern for years about EPA’s Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS). Regulators rely on IRIS—a publicly available scientific database of chemical hazard information—for setting standards for air and water pollution and cleanup of contaminated areas. The report says EPA has increased the public availability of information about how it conducts chemical assessments but needs to further augment the program’s transparency. Even though the agency has established a timeline for each step of an assessment, EPA is behind in completing analyses of specific chemicals, GAO finds. It recommends that the agency assess the feasibility of this timeline and change it as needed. It also recommends that EPA sponsor an independent scientific review of its plan for implementing recommendations made by the National Academy of Sciences in 2011 for improving chemical assessments. In addition, the agency also needs to publish an agenda for IRIS each year that identifies which chemicals EPA is addressing through this program and when it plans to start assessing other substances not yet addressed by the program, GAO says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE