Genome Sequencers Are Unveiled

Life Technologies took the wraps off its latest genome sequencer, the Ion Proton, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week. The semiconductor-chip-based machine will analyze an entire human genome in a day at a cost of $1,000, compared with optical-based equipment that takes several weeks to do the job for between $5,000 and $10,000. Separately, Illumina is introducing the HiSeq 2500, which will also analyze an entire human genome in a day using the firm’s sequencing-by-synthesis technology.
