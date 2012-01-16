John B. Crawford, 87, a retired Asarco research chemist, died on June 16, 2011.
Born in Graniteville, Mo., Crawford served in the Army as a surgical technician in the 78th Armored Division in England, Germany, and France during World War II.
After the war, Crawford earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1952.
He began his career in St. Louis, working as a research chemist for American Zinc, which was later purchased by Asarco. He relocated to Columbus, Ohio, with Asarco and retired after 40 years at the company.
Crawford was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1957. He was also a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, Ky.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria; daughters, Nancy Ulbrich and Janet Payne; and five granddaughters.
