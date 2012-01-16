L’Oréal To Build R&D Center In Brazil

France-based cosmetics expert L’Oréal Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state and city of Rio de Janeiro to build an R&D lab adjacent to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro Technology Park. The company plans to spend $38 million and hire 150 people to work at what will be its Latin American Research & Innovation Center when it opens in 2015. L’Oréal currently has 2,100 employees in Brazil and operates plants in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.
