Pfizer, Amgen Seek Companion Diagnostics

Two cancer diagnostic developers have struck agreements with big pharma companies. Ventana Medical Systems, a Roche company, will work with Pfizer to develop what it calls the first fully automated and standardized immunohistochemistry companion test for ALK gene rearrangements. The test is intended to identify non-small-cell lung cancer patients who may benefit from Pfizer’s recently approved Xalkori. Separately, the Danish firm Dako will develop a diagnostic test for an Amgen cancer drug candidate that targets a rare and deadly cancer.
