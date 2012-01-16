Samsung Total Expands Aromatics

Samsung Total Petrochemicals, a South Korea-based joint venture between Samsung and Total, plans to build a $1.8 billion aromatics complex and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) plant at its Daesan operation. The aromatics project, to be completed in September 2014, will add annual capacity of 1 million metric tons of p-xylene and 420,000 metric tons of benzene. The EVA project, to be completed in April 2014, will produce 240,000 metric tons of the copolymer, which is used in products such as electrical cable and adhesives. The joint venture says the new projects will bolster petrochemical sales from $6.3 billion last year to $10.8 billion in 2015.
