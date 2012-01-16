Sigma-Aldrich To Acquire BioReliance

Sigma-Aldrich has signed an agreement to acquire BioReliance Holdings, a biopharmaceutical testing services firm, from Avista Capital Partners for $350 million. The acquisition, expected to close by the end of March, will extend Sigma’s reach beyond its traditional chemical supply business into services that include biologic, specialized toxicology, and animal health testing for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and other customers. BioReliance had sales of $110 million in 2011. It employs more than 650 people at its headquarters in Rockville, Md., and in Glasgow and Stirling, Scotland.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter