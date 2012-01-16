Something About Energy

In reference to George Kauffman’s review of “Energy, The Subtle Concept” (C&EN, Nov. 14, 2011, page 42): Time homogeneity plus Noether’s theorems conserves mass energy. Gravitational potential decreases with increasing altitude, increasing time’s pace. Trace broken symmetry implies trace broken conservation.
Isotropic vacuum plus Noether’s theorems conserves angular momentum. Modified Newtonian Dynamics’ (MOND) trace Milgrom acceleration implies trace symmetry breaking. Massless spin-0 photons detect zero vacuum refraction, dispersion, dichroism, or gyrotropy (arXiv: 1106.1068, 0912.5057, 0905.1929, 0706.2031). Massed fermion probes are chemistry.
Theory suggests Eötvös experiments opposing chemically and macroscopically identical single crystals in enantiomorphic space groups (arXiv: 1106.4859). α-Quartz in space groups P3121 | P3221 or γ-glycine in space groups P31 | P32 are candidates. Parity asymmetries in physics and chemistry are sourced; dark matter falls to MOND.
Somebody should look.
By Alan M. Schwartz
Irvine, Calif
