Vantage Specialty Chemicals Is Sold

The Miami-based private equity firm H.I.G. Capital has sold oleochemicals maker Vantage Specialty Chemicals for an undisclosed sum. The buyer is Jordan Co., another private equity firm, based in New York City. H.I.G. formed Vantage in 2008 when it bought Croda’s U.S. oleochemicals business. Vantage then acquired oleochemicals derivative maker Lambent Technologies and personal care ingredient supplier Lipo Chemicals. Vantage now has annual revenues of more than $500 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter