Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Vegetable Oils Yield Polymer Precursors

Low-cost diesters and diols could one day replace petroleum-derived monomers for making high-volume polymers

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A reaction sequence for converting raw olive, rapeseed, and sunflower oils into polymer precursors could one day provide inexpensive replacement feedstocks for petroleum-derived monomers used to make high-volume polymers, an international research team reports (Green Chem., DOI: 10.1039/c1gc16094j). Led by Stefan Mecking of the University of Konstanz, in Germany, and David J. Cole-Hamilton of the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland, the researchers combined the oil, a palladium phosphine catalyst, carbon monoxide, methanol, and methanesulfonic acid in a high-pressure reactor. The oil’s triglycerides first break apart to form unsaturated methyl esters, and then the ester double bond isomerizes to the end of the fatty acid chain, where it’s trapped by a methoxycarbonylation step to form a terminal diester—dimethyl 1,19-nonadecanedioate, CH3OC(O)(CH2)17C(O)OCH3. The team showed that this diester can be hydrogenated using a ruthenium phosphine catalyst to form a diol or hydrolyzed to form a diacid. The diester, diol, and diacid can all serve as polymer precursors, the researchers note. For example, a polyester made from the diester and diol has properties similar to those of polyethylene, Cole-Hamilton says. “We now have a simple catalytic route to a possibly biodegradable polyethylene replacement from renewable resources,” he adds, at a cost of just a few dollars per kilogram for the polymer precursors.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE