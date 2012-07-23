Advertisement

Awards

2012 ACS Fellows

Society honors 96 members for their contributions to science and the profession

July 23, 2012
Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society has named 96 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be honored at the society’s fall national meeting in Philadelphia this August, in a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Nancy B. Jackson.

“ACS is especially proud to honor these chemists, who have given so much to the community and the profession,” said Jackson in announcing the 2012 class of ACS Fellows. “They are leaders whose work is having a lasting beneficial impact, not just on science but also on the ACS community.” Their contributions include outstanding and creative scientific research, superior achievements in the teaching and learning of chemistry, managerial excellence, and volunteer service through meetings and communication with the public, she noted.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2013 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of the year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Anthony W. Addison

Drexel University

Eric J. Amis

United Technologies Research Center

Richard Neil Armstrong

Vanderbilt University

Jeffrey Aubé

University of Kansas

David C. Baker

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Joel C. Barrish

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Lawrence Barton

University of Missouri, St. Louis (Emeritus)

J. Philip Bays

Saint Mary’s College (Retired)

Brian A. Bidlingmeyer

Agilent Technologies

Cherlynlavaughn Bradley

BP-Amoco (Retired)

Stacey Lowery Bretz

Miami University

Charles J. Brine

Charles J. Brine & Associates LLC

R. Morris Bullock

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Alison Butler

University of California, Santa Barbara

Joseph M. Calo

Brown University

Guang Cao

ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

Emily Ann Carter

Princeton University

Martha L. Casey

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Mark C. Cesa

Ineos Nitriles

Sally Chapman

Barnard College (Deceased)

Steven M. Cramer

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

David S. Crumrine

Loyola University Chicago

Billy M. Culbertson

Ohio State University

Joseph M. DeSimone

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University

Ray A. Dickie

Ford Motor Co. (Retired)

James Economy

University of Illinois (Emeritus)

I. Dwaine Eubanks

Clemson University (Emeritus)

Jeffrey D. Evanseck

Duquesne University

Joseph S. Francisco

Purdue University

Donna G. Friedman

St. Louis Community College, Florissant Valley

Diana J. Gerbi

3M

Bernard Gordon III

Polymer Chemistry Innovations

David S. Gottfried

Georgia Institute of Technology

Kathleen Carrado Gregar

Argonne National Laboratory

Janan M. Hayes

Merced College (Retired)

Martin Head-Gordon

University of California, Berkeley

Joseph A. Heppert

University of Kansas

Richard A. Hermens

Eastern Oregon University (Emeritus)

Amber S. Hinkle

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Angela A. M. Hoffman

University of Portland

Lisa N. Houston

PAC

Michael Jaffe

New Jersey Institute of Technology

M. Ross Johnson

Parion Sciences

Roger F. Jones

Franklin International LLC

Andy Jorgensen

University of Toledo

Joseph P. Kennedy

University of Akron

Vijaya L. Korlipara

St. John’s University

Clifford P. Kubiak

University of California, San Diego

Alvin L. Kwiram

University of Washington

Joseph B. Lambert

Trinity University

Clark R. Landis

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Sarah C. Larsen

University of Iowa

Lee H. Latimer

Elan Pharmaceuticals (Retired)

Vera V. Mainz

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Cheryl A. Martin

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy

James W. Mitchell

Howard University

Royce W. Murray

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Ramanathan Nagarajan

U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center

Pauline Newman

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

Leah C. O’Brien

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

William R. Oliver

Northern Kentucky University (Retired)

Kristin M. Omberg

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Shigeo Ted Oyama

University of Tokyo

Richard A. Palmer

Duke University (Emeritus)

Charles H. F. Peden

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

John Pochan

The Avout Group LLC

Joseph A. Potenza

Rutgers University

P. V. Ramachandran

Purdue University

Richard A. Register

Princeton University

Sara J. Risch

Popz Europe

James A. Ritter

University of South Carolina

Alan J. Rocke

Case Western Reserve University

Phillip E. Savage

University of Michigan

James Schreck

University of Northern Colorado (Retired)

Lawrence T. Scott

Boston College

Anthony S. Serianni

University of Notre Dame

Joel I. Shulman

University of Cincinnati

Subhas K. Sikdar

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Ernie Simpson

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

David M. Singleton

Shell Chemical (Retired)

James Skinner

University of Wisconsin

Igor Sobolev

Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical (Retired)

Peter J. Stang

University of Utah

Jeffrey I. Steinfeld

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)

William H. Suits

ACS Career Consultant

Edward C. Taylor

Princeton University (Emeritus)

Arnold Thackray

Chemical Heritage Foundation

Marcy Towns

Purdue University

Barry M. Trost

Stanford University

Jeanette M. Van Emon

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Douglas B. Walters

KCP

Darsh Wasan

Illinois Institute of Technology

Edel Wasserman

DuPont (Retired)

Henry S. White

University of Utah

Richard Vaughan Williams

University of Idaho

Bing Zhou

Headwaters Nanokinetics

