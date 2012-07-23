2012 ACS Fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 96 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be honored at the society’s fall national meeting in Philadelphia this August, in a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Nancy B. Jackson.
“ACS is especially proud to honor these chemists, who have given so much to the community and the profession,” said Jackson in announcing the 2012 class of ACS Fellows. “They are leaders whose work is having a lasting beneficial impact, not just on science but also on the ACS community.” Their contributions include outstanding and creative scientific research, superior achievements in the teaching and learning of chemistry, managerial excellence, and volunteer service through meetings and communication with the public, she noted.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2013 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of the year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Anthony W. Addison
Drexel University
Eric J. Amis
United Technologies Research Center
Richard Neil Armstrong
Vanderbilt University
Jeffrey Aubé
University of Kansas
David C. Baker
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Joel C. Barrish
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Lawrence Barton
University of Missouri, St. Louis (Emeritus)
J. Philip Bays
Saint Mary’s College (Retired)
Brian A. Bidlingmeyer
Agilent Technologies
Cherlynlavaughn Bradley
BP-Amoco (Retired)
Stacey Lowery Bretz
Miami University
Charles J. Brine
Charles J. Brine & Associates LLC
R. Morris Bullock
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Alison Butler
University of California, Santa Barbara
Joseph M. Calo
Brown University
Guang Cao
ExxonMobil Research & Engineering
Emily Ann Carter
Princeton University
Martha L. Casey
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Mark C. Cesa
Ineos Nitriles
Sally Chapman
Barnard College (Deceased)
Steven M. Cramer
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
David S. Crumrine
Loyola University Chicago
Billy M. Culbertson
Ohio State University
Joseph M. DeSimone
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University
Ray A. Dickie
Ford Motor Co. (Retired)
James Economy
University of Illinois (Emeritus)
I. Dwaine Eubanks
Clemson University (Emeritus)
Jeffrey D. Evanseck
Duquesne University
Joseph S. Francisco
Purdue University
Donna G. Friedman
St. Louis Community College, Florissant Valley
Diana J. Gerbi
3M
Bernard Gordon III
Polymer Chemistry Innovations
David S. Gottfried
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kathleen Carrado Gregar
Argonne National Laboratory
Janan M. Hayes
Merced College (Retired)
Martin Head-Gordon
University of California, Berkeley
Joseph A. Heppert
University of Kansas
Richard A. Hermens
Eastern Oregon University (Emeritus)
Amber S. Hinkle
Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Angela A. M. Hoffman
University of Portland
Lisa N. Houston
PAC
Michael Jaffe
New Jersey Institute of Technology
M. Ross Johnson
Parion Sciences
Roger F. Jones
Franklin International LLC
Andy Jorgensen
University of Toledo
Joseph P. Kennedy
University of Akron
Vijaya L. Korlipara
St. John’s University
Clifford P. Kubiak
University of California, San Diego
Alvin L. Kwiram
University of Washington
Joseph B. Lambert
Trinity University
Clark R. Landis
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Sarah C. Larsen
University of Iowa
Lee H. Latimer
Elan Pharmaceuticals (Retired)
Vera V. Mainz
University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
Cheryl A. Martin
Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy
James W. Mitchell
Howard University
Royce W. Murray
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
Ramanathan Nagarajan
U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center
Pauline Newman
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
Leah C. O’Brien
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
William R. Oliver
Northern Kentucky University (Retired)
Kristin M. Omberg
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Shigeo Ted Oyama
University of Tokyo
Richard A. Palmer
Duke University (Emeritus)
Charles H. F. Peden
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
John Pochan
The Avout Group LLC
Joseph A. Potenza
Rutgers University
P. V. Ramachandran
Purdue University
Richard A. Register
Princeton University
Sara J. Risch
Popz Europe
James A. Ritter
University of South Carolina
Alan J. Rocke
Case Western Reserve University
Phillip E. Savage
University of Michigan
James Schreck
University of Northern Colorado (Retired)
Lawrence T. Scott
Boston College
Anthony S. Serianni
University of Notre Dame
Joel I. Shulman
University of Cincinnati
Subhas K. Sikdar
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Ernie Simpson
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
David M. Singleton
Shell Chemical (Retired)
James Skinner
University of Wisconsin
Igor Sobolev
Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical (Retired)
Peter J. Stang
University of Utah
Jeffrey I. Steinfeld
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)
William H. Suits
ACS Career Consultant
Edward C. Taylor
Princeton University (Emeritus)
Arnold Thackray
Chemical Heritage Foundation
Marcy Towns
Purdue University
Barry M. Trost
Stanford University
Jeanette M. Van Emon
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Douglas B. Walters
KCP
Darsh Wasan
Illinois Institute of Technology
Edel Wasserman
DuPont (Retired)
Henry S. White
University of Utah
Richard Vaughan Williams
University of Idaho
Bing Zhou
Headwaters Nanokinetics
