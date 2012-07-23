Advertisement

09030-cover-cobasc4800cxd.jpg
09030-cover-cobasc4800cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 23, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 30

Companion diagnostics matching patients with drugs are becoming mainstream

Volume 90 | Issue 30
Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics-Drugs Pairings Advance Personalized Medicine

Proposed Change In LEED Standards Sparks Controversy

Opponents contend that revised building rating system would target chemicals in construction materials

Former Pfizer Scientists Try Entrepreneurship After Layoffs

Chemists who lost their jobs after the closure of Pfizer’s Sandwich site are creating their own companies

  • Business

    How Nanosilver Zaps Germs

    Antimicrobials: Ions, not nanoparticles, are the killers

  • Business

    Spain’s Panreac Aims For The Global Lab Chemicals Market

    Backed by a big new owner in the U.S., firm seeks aggressive growth

  • Safety

    Chemical Safety Board Video Urges Chemical Companies To Use Inherently Safer Design

    CSB discusses Bayer CropScience accident in call for safer practices

Science Concentrates

Materials

Nanohoops Scaled Up 100-fold

Organic Chemistry: Grams of benzene-based rings could aid synthesis of conductive nanowires

Business & Policy Concentrates

