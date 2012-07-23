Afton Plans Additives Facility For Singapore

Afton Chemical will spend in excess of $100 million to build a fuel and lubricant additives plant on Singapore’s Jurong Island. Afton, a unit of NewMarket Corp., expects to break ground on the plant in the third quarter of 2013 and complete it by mid-2015. Earlier this year, Afton competitor Infineum said it will build a plant for the lubricant additive calcium salicylate in Singapore by the end of 2013.
