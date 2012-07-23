Biogen And Partners Tackle ALS R&D

Biogen Idec, the Center for Human Genome Variation at Duke University, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville, Ala., will work together to sequence the genomes of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Aided by researchers at other institutions, the partners plan to sequence the genomes of approximately 500 patients over the next two years and 1,000 patients within five years. Biogen is providing an undisclosed amount of funding to the collaboration.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter