Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Diacetyl Exacerbates Amyloid Toxicity

The infamous butter-flavor compound, linked to lung disease in exposed workers, may also impact Alzheimer’s disease

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Diacetyl, the molecule implicated in the disease known as popcorn lung, has now been implicated in amyloid-β peptide toxicity associated with Alzheimer’s disease (Chem. Res. Toxicol., DOI: 10.1021/tx3001016). Diacetyl, or 2,3-butanedione, is infamous as a butter-flavor compound tied to the rare lung disease responsible for the deaths of some workers at microwave popcorn plants. Microwave popcorn makers stopped using diacetyl flavoring in 2006. Swati S. More, Ashish P. Vartak, and Robert Vince of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Drug Design have now found in cell-culture studies that diacetyl accelerates amyloid-β aggregation—a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Diacetyl was also found to inhibit glyoxalase I, an enzyme that helps detoxify reactive dicarbonyl species similar to diacetyl that are produced in neurons and promote amyloid aggregation. In addition, diacetyl tested positive in an in vitro assay to determine if compounds can cross the blood-brain barrier. In light of the chronic exposure of some food industry workers to diacetyl, these preliminary findings raise the possibility of long-term neurological toxicity, Vince and coworkers state. The findings come on the heels of research on amyloid-β suggesting that it might behave like prion protein associated with mad cow disease and be infectious (C&EN, July 2, page 24).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE