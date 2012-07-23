Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Government Roundup

July 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

NIST is launching a research consortium to focus on manufacturing soft materials, ranging from detergents to chocolate bars to flexible electronics and solar cells. The effort’s goals are to optimize properties of soft materials and maximize production yields. The first meeting is set for Aug. 14.

The Obama Administration has committed $100 million this year to create a Master Teacher Corps for K–12 education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Selected master teachers will receive $20,000 over their base salary in exchange for mentoring other science teachers and modeling best practices.

The Energy Department last week announced grants totaling more than $40 million. These include $11 million for 13 nuclear energy R&D projects; $1.6 million in university-related nuclear training grants; and $30 million for 13 research projects to support expansion of natural gas fuel use in cars and trucks through DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy program.

The U.S. should take steps to improve its manufacturing competitiveness and encourage U.S. investment, according to a report from industry heads and academic leaders reviewing the issue for the President’s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology. The report lays out actions needed to enable innovation, secure the talent pipeline, and improve the business climate.

FDA, CDC, UC Davis, and instrument firm Agilent Technologies have partnered to create a database of 100,000 food-borne pathogen genomes. The five-year effort, dubbed the 100K Genome Project, aims to speed up identification of food-borne pathogens from about one week to days or hours.

Current and former state lawmakers are asking the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee to investigate what they call “unethical chemical industry activities” against states’ attempts to regulate flame retardants. The request stems from a recent Chicago Tribune series on flame retardants.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

President announces new manufacturing innovation institutes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Tech Review Spotlights Materials
White House Releases Novel Materials Plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE