Herty Medal To Alvin Crumbliss

Alvin L. Crumbliss, a professor of chemistry and dean of natural sciences at Duke University, is the recipient of the 2012 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually by the ACS Georgia Section to recognize the work and service of outstanding chemists.
Crumbliss is being recognized for his seminal contributions to understanding the reactivity of transition-metal complexes, particularly the function, reactivity, and mobility of iron in biological systems, and for his service through leadership positions within his university, his discipline, and national and international organizations.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
