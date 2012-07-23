Karl Christe Is Tolman Awardee

Karl O. Christe, a research professor at Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute at the University of Southern California, is the recipient of the 2011 Richard C. Tolman Award, given annually by the ACS Southern California Section to recognize outstanding contributions in chemistry.
Christe’s research focuses on high-energy-density materials, inorganic main-group chemistry, polynitrogen and nitramine chemistry, high-oxygen carriers, energetic ionic liquids, chemistry at the limits of oxidation and coordination, and the synthesis and characterization of novel carbocation and fluorocarbon compounds. He is currently working on green replacements for the highly toxic propellants and explosives ammonium perchlorate, hydrazine, and lead diazide.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter