Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Movers And Shakers

Lesley Yellowlees

The first woman in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s presidential post compares diversity in science in the U.S. and U.K.

by Sarah Everts
July 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry
Yellowlees at RSC headquarters in London. She will chair the society’s council meetings, advise senior management, and be the public representation of the society’s 48,000 members.
Lesley Yellowlees stands between two marble busts.
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry
Yellowlees at RSC headquarters in London. She will chair the society’s council meetings, advise senior management, and be the public representation of the society’s 48,000 members.

University of Edinburgh electrochemist Lesley Yellowlees this month becomes the first female president in the 171-year history of the U.K.’s Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

Yellowlees will use her milestone tenure to raise awareness about “gender and improving diversity in science in general,” she tells C&EN. “Let me put it this way,” she says. “I want to be a champion of anyone who wants to pursue a career in science, particularly chemistry.”

The U.K., Yellowlees says, is about 50 years behind the U.S. in addressing issues of equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, known as STEM.

To explain her estimate, Yellowlees points to the fact that the U.S.’s Association for Women in Science was founded in 1971 and has an established and thriving presence in the country. In contrast, the U.K. established an equivalent association only in 2004, called Women in Science (WISE). The organization has not had steady funding since its inception, she says, and the lack of support has interfered with its profile and programs.

For example, WISE had been receiving £2.5 million ($3.9 million) in annual funding from the U.K. government’s Department for Business, Innovation & Skills until this year, when “its budget was reduced to nothing,” Yellowlees says.

She also points to the fact that 25% of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences’ new members in 2012 were women, compared with 4% (just two of 44) for the U.K.’s Royal Society.

The U.K. has a “leaky pipeline,” Yellowlees says. “We start off with a 50-50 gender split at the undergraduate level but end up with only 6% women at the professorial level. We can’t afford to lose those people.” (According to figures tabulated by C&EN, women currently hold 17% of chemistry-related academic positions at the top 50 research universities in the U.S.)

Aside from the statistics, Yellowlees says diversity in STEM has a higher profile in the U.S. than in the U.K. The White House has hosted two events on the issue in the past year, she says, including a panel discussion on women in STEM featuring National Aeronautics & Space Administration chemist Tracy Dyson. Last September, First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a press conference where she said, “If we’re going to out-innovate and out-educate the rest of the world, then we have to open doors to everyone. ... We need all hands on deck. And that means clearing hurdles for women and girls as they navigate careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.”

“Frankly, I’m a bit envious,” Yellowlees says. “Nothing that high profile has happened here.” Yellowlees is quick to add that she realizes that the U.S. is not a utopia for women in the sciences, particularly regarding maternity, child care, and subsequent reentry into the workforce—that’s where Scandinavia is a leading example, she says. But at least the U.S. has a mobilized voice and high-profile supporters of that voice, she explains.

So what does Yellowlees aim to do during her two-year tenure?

“Well, I’m not an advocate of positive discrimination,” she says. “I want women to feel like they achieved what they’ve achieved on their own merit.” She thinks it’s more fruitful to create programs and modify policies so that they positively encourage women, as well as to educate people to be aware of their own predispositions. “When people sit on a search committee, they often choose someone in their own image,” she says. “I’d like to encourage people to be aware of” that tendency and to consider other deserving candidates.

Yellowlees wants to promote projects such as the U.K.’s Athena Swan Charter. Created in 2005 through government and learned society collaborations, scientific institutions can put the charter in place to improve support and enable women as they face challenges in the workplace, especially balancing life and career. “I’d like to encourage universities across the U.K. to be thinking along the lines of this charter,” she says.

“I would also like to see how we can support women who are returning to the workplace,” Yellowlees adds. She gives kudos to the Daphne Jackson Trust, a U.K. charity that provides scientists and engineers with fellowships to help them return to the workforce after having children.

It’s a hurdle she herself has struggled with. “I’m married with two children. Getting that work-life balance can be a challenge. We all know having a successful career takes long hours and a lot of travel.” In addition, Yellowlees has held a variety of administrative posts. She is now a vice principal at the University of Edinburgh and dean of the institution’s College of Science & Engineering.

As for her own career path, “You hear some horror stories, but I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of positive encouragement from my mentors throughout my career” and education, which has primarily taken place at the University of Edinburgh, Yellowlees says. “For example, I just got a nice letter from my undergraduate research project adviser, who mentored me in 1975. He told me getting the RSC presidency ‘is a fine tribute to your underlying ability.’ It’s that kind of support that makes all the difference and which I’d like to encourage.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eric Lander will be Biden’s science advisor, a cabinet-level position for the first time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diversity in focus at NOBCChE
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Encouraging Women Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE