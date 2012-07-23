MedImmune To Close Two California Sites

MedImmune, the biologics arm of drugmaker AstraZeneca, will close research facilities in Mountain View and Santa Clara, Calif., eliminating approximately 200 jobs. It will relocate another 100 jobs to other MedImmune facilities, including one in Hayward, Calif. The closure is part of a two-year consolidation and cost-cutting program announced by AstraZeneca in February. It is expected to be completed in 2014.
