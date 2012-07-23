Abstracts for both oral and poster presentations are invited for the 47th Midwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society, which will take place on Oct. 24–27. The Omaha Section will host the meeting at the Ramada Plaza Omaha Hotel & Convention Center in Omaha.
Symposia will cover “Advances in Drug Delivery,” “Biophysics of Proteins & Nucleic Acids,” “Chemical Education Research,” “Drug Development & Discovery,” “Inorganic Solid-State Chemistry,” “Midwest Award Symposium,” “New Frontiers in Bioanalysis,” “Organic Solid-State Chemistry,” and “Synthetic Methods & Bioactive Molecules.”
General technical sessions will cover analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and chemical education.
Abstracts will be accepted through the meeting website, www.unomaha.edu/mwrm2012, until 11 PM CDT on Aug. 31. Program questions should be addressed to James Fletcher, program chair, at jamesfletcher@creighton.edu.
In addition to the technical program, a variety of special events and workshops are planned. The meeting will open with a Wednesday night lecture on the science of beer brewing, followed by a Sci-Mix poster session and reception.
Undergraduate programming will include a Thursday lunch presentation on chemistry in cinema, a pizza party dinner reception, and prizes awarded for the best undergraduate poster presentations.
ACS Career Management & Development will offer a series of workshops as well as individual résumé reviews. ACS will offer two Leadership Development System courses: “Engaging & Motivating Volunteers” and “Collaborating across Boundaries.”
A box lunch with members of ACS governance will be held on Friday. That evening, an awards banquet will feature the recipients of the Midwest Award; ACS Division of Chemical Education Midwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, in honor of John E. Bauman Jr.; the E. Ann Nalley Midwest Regional Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society; and the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Nominations for these awards are now being solicited though the meeting website.
A vendor exposition will feature the latest products, services, and educational opportunities from around the world. Organizations wishing to participate should contact Sterling Greni, the exhibits chair, at SGreni@midlandsci.com.
For evolving program information, including a complete list of workshops and special events, registration information, hotel reservations, exhibitor information, and committee contacts, visit the meeting website at www.unomaha.edu/mwrm2012.
