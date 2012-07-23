Olin To Acquire K.A. Steel Chemicals

Olin has agreed to acquire K.A. Steel Chemicals, a privately owned chemical company, for $328 million in cash. Based in Lemont, Ill., K.A. Steel is one of the largest North American distributors of caustic soda and a leading midwestern manufacturer of bleach. It had sales last year of $435 million. Olin, a top producer of chlor-alkali, calls itself the largest U.S. producer of bleach. Olin CEO Joseph D. Rupp says the purchase increases the firm’s bleach manufacturing capacity by about 20% and provides a platform to distribute other Olin inorganic chemicals such as hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide.
