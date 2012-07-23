RSC Catalysis Award To Thomas Colacot

Thomas Colacot, R&D global manager in the homogeneous catalysis group at Johnson Matthey, is the recipient of the 2012 Royal Society of Chemistry Applied Catalysis Award for exceptional contributions to the development and availability of ligands and catalysts that are crucial for the advancement of metal-catalyzed synthetic organic chemistry. The award includes a prize of 2,000 euros (about $2,450) and a medal.
Colacot and his research group have generated highly active palladium-based cross-coupling catalysts for pharmaceutical, fine chemicals, and academic applications.
