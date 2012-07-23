Rong Tong Wins AkzoNobel Award

Rong Tong is the winner of the 2011 AkzoNobel Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry. The award is given for the best Ph.D. thesis in polymer chemistry during the three years prior to the year of the award. It is administered by PolyEd, the Polymer Education Committee of ACS, and is jointly sponsored by the Division of Polymer Chemistry and the Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.
Tong earned a Ph.D. in materials research and engineering in 2010 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he worked on developing nanomedicines for cancer by using controlled, regioselective polymerization of lactide. Tong is currently a postdoc at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Medical School.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
