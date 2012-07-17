Slate Set For American Chemical Society's Fall Election Ballot

The slate of candidates for this fall’s American Chemical Society election has been finalized. The winners will serve on the ACS Board of Directors from 2013 through 2015.
The two candidates for 2013 president-elect are Thomas J. Barton, Distinguished Professor of Liberal Arts & Sciences, Iowa State University, Ames, and Luis A. Echegoyen, Robert A. Welch Professor of Chemistry, University of Texas, El Paso. The winner will serve a three-year term on the board as a member of the presidential succession.
The candidates for director of District I are Thomas R. Gilbert, associate professor of chemistry and chemical biology, Northeastern University, and Neil D. Jespersen, professor of chemistry, St. John’s University, New York City.
John E. Adams, Curators’ Teaching Professor, University of Missouri, Columbia, and Peter K. Dorhout, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, Kansas State University, Manhattan, will compete for a term as director of District V.
Four candidates are vying for two director-at-large openings: Carol A. Duane, president, D&D Consultants of Mentor, in Mentor, Ohio; Valerie J. Kuck, who retired as a staff member in 2001 from Lucent Technologies (AT&T Bell Labs) in Murray Hill, N.J.; Helen A. (Bonnie) Lawlor, executive director, National Federation of Advanced Information Services, Philadelphia; and Ingrid Montes, professor of chemistry, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras.
Candidate statements will run in the Sept. 10 issue of C&EN. ACS members will have the option of voting for president-elect and other members of the board of directors via the Internet or by paper ballot, which will likely be mailed in late September. Results will be announced in late November.
