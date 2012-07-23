Solvay Opens Polymer Facility In China

Solvay has opened a $25 million plant in China that produces specialty compounds of polyphthalamide and polyarylamide for the electronics, automotive, and other industries. The facility, in Changshu, Jiangsu province, is adjacent to a Solvay plant now under construction for vinylidene fluoride and fluoropolymer derivatives. Solvay says specialty polymers represent 30% of its sales in China.
