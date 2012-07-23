TPG Will Acquire Par Pharmaceutical

Private investment firm TPG has agreed to acquire Par Pharmaceutical, based in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., in a deal worth $1.9 billion. Under the agreement, Par shareholders will receive $50 in cash for each share, a 37% premium over the share price before the deal was announced. However, Par can look for superior offers through Aug. 24, and its board is actively soliciting them. Par develops generic drugs under the Par name and niche proprietary drugs under the Strativa name.
