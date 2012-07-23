Tobin Marks Wins NAS Award

Tobin J. Marks, a professor in the departments of chemistry and of materials science and engineering at Northwestern University, is the recipient of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Award in Chemical Sciences. Marks is being honored for his groundbreaking contributions to understanding the structure and function of catalysts.
Supported by the Merck Co. Foundation, the award and $15,000 prize honor innovative research in the chemical sciences that contributes to a better understanding of the natural sciences and benefits humanity. Marks and 16 other recipients of NAS awards were honored during a ceremony in April.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter