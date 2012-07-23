Verastem Has Deals With Pfizer, Eisai

Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm Verastem has paid Pfizer an undisclosed sum for rights to PF-04554878, a focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor that has completed Phase I studies. Verastem has two other FAK inhibitors under development but says the Pfizer deal gives it a “Phase II-ready” drug candidate. In a separate deal, Verastem is collaborating with Eisai to develop small-molecule inhibitors of Wnt, a protein network involved in the development of cancer stem cells. Verastem and Eisai will jointly develop analogs of Verastem’s existing Wnt inhibitor, VS-507.
