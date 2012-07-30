244th ACS National Meeting

STATUESQUE [+]Enlarge Credit: Nelson Sirlin/Shutterstock

The City of Brotherly Love will host the 244th American Chemical Society National Meeting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Symposia supporting the meeting’s multidisciplinary theme, “Materials for Health & Medicine,” are organized by thematic program chair Xinqiao Jia, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Delaware.

ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri will host 30 technical divisions and seven committees in original programming over 790 half-day oral sessions and 118 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. More than 8,500 papers will be presented at the meeting.

In addition to supporting the meeting theme, Shakhashiri will continue to endorse his presidential agenda, “Advancing Chemistry & Communicating Chemistry.” On Monday, “The Work of the Innocence Project” will address how forensic science plays a tragic role in innocent people’s convictions and in some cases death, and on Tuesday, “Communicating Controversial Science” will honor Rudy M. Baum, who is retiring from C&EN as editor-in-chief.

The International Lounge is a new feature that will serve to host international guests. When you’re in the convention center, drop by and meet ACS members from outside the U.S.

As usual, many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals who want to expand options and manage their careers are being offered. On Sunday night, a “Double Feature Feature” will take place as part of the education program, featuring two science-themed films.

Throughout the meeting, a range of professional development courses are available; ACS Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. And for job seekers and employers, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and professional development workshops. The workshops require a separate registration and fee.

The exposition will feature more than 230 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 350.