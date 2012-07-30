C&EN’s Global Top 50 Chemical Firms
The 50 largest chemical companies in the world are chugging along, even if the global economy is not
July 30, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 31
One man’s efforts led to the quick recovery of a highly polluted country
Curry chemical shows promise for treating the memory-robbing disease
Multinational drug firms expand through acquisitions in Latin America
Regulation: Industry complaints and litigation force EPA’s retreat
Oxorhenium catalyst strips sugars and sugar alcohols of their oxygen atoms