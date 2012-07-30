Advertisement

09031-cover-Tarragonacxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 30, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 31

The 50 largest chemical companies in the world are chugging along, even if the global economy is not

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 31
Business

C&EN’s Global Top 50 Chemical Firms

244th ACS National Meeting

Philadelphia, Aug. 19­–23

Saving The Czech Environment

One man’s efforts led to the quick recovery of a highly polluted country

  • Food Science

    Turmeric-Derived Compound Curcumin May Treat Alzheimer’s

    Curry chemical shows promise for treating the memory-robbing disease

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Pharma Companies Head To The Emerging Markets Of Latin America

    Multinational drug firms expand through acquisitions in Latin America

  • Environment

    EPA Delays Mercury Controls For New Coal-Fired Power Plants

    Regulation: Industry complaints and litigation force EPA’s retreat

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Spinning Sugar Into Hydrocarbons

Oxorhenium catalyst strips sugars and sugar alcohols of their oxygen atoms

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Pheromone Parties, Nerdy Nuptials, Wedding Day Preparedness

 

