Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Busy Schedule: Amid Setbacks, AstraZeneca Has Been Revamping And Making Deals

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dec. 20, 2011 Development of the ovarian cancer drug olaparib is dropped, and the depression drug TC-5214 fails. AstraZeneca takes a $382 million charge.

Jan. 19, 2012 FDA asks AstraZeneca and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb for more data on diabetes drug dapagliflozin.

Feb. 2 Restructuring is unveiled. Some 7,300 jobs—2,100 in R&D—are planned to be cut, and R&D facilities in Canada and Sweden are slated to close.

March 27 Generic versions of AstraZeneca’s multi-billion-dollar psychosis drug Seroquel are launched.

April 2 AstraZeneca pays $50 million to Amgen for the rights to codevelop five Amgen antibodies.

April 23 AstraZeneca acquires Ardea Biosciences for $1.26 billion. The deal brings clinical-stage compounds for gout and cancer.

April 26 AstraZeneca CEO David Brennan steps down; Simon Lowth is named interim CEO.

May 3 AstraZeneca and other companies team with the National Institutes of Health and academic investigators to find new uses for old drug candidates.

May 24 AstraZeneca joins a consortium for new antibiotics. Drug companies commit $140 million to the effort.

June 30 BMS agrees to buy Amylin for $7 billion. AstraZeneca says it will pay $3.4 billion for an equal stake in the diabetes drug firm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bristol-Myers HIV R&D Will Go To ViiV
... And Dials Up Diabetes Deals
BMS Gets Rights To Promedior Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE