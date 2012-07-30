Busy Schedule: Amid Setbacks, AstraZeneca Has Been Revamping And Making Deals

Dec. 20, 2011 Development of the ovarian cancer drug olaparib is dropped, and the depression drug TC-5214 fails. AstraZeneca takes a $382 million charge.
Jan. 19, 2012 FDA asks AstraZeneca and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb for more data on diabetes drug dapagliflozin.
Feb. 2 Restructuring is unveiled. Some 7,300 jobs—2,100 in R&D—are planned to be cut, and R&D facilities in Canada and Sweden are slated to close.
March 27 Generic versions of AstraZeneca’s multi-billion-dollar psychosis drug Seroquel are launched.
April 2 AstraZeneca pays $50 million to Amgen for the rights to codevelop five Amgen antibodies.
April 23 AstraZeneca acquires Ardea Biosciences for $1.26 billion. The deal brings clinical-stage compounds for gout and cancer.
April 26 AstraZeneca CEO David Brennan steps down; Simon Lowth is named interim CEO.
May 3 AstraZeneca and other companies team with the National Institutes of Health and academic investigators to find new uses for old drug candidates.
May 24 AstraZeneca joins a consortium for new antibiotics. Drug companies commit $140 million to the effort.
June 30 BMS agrees to buy Amylin for $7 billion. AstraZeneca says it will pay $3.4 billion for an equal stake in the diabetes drug firm.
