Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Bill Requiring Details Of Budget Cuts Clears Congress

by Susan R. Morrissey
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The Senate unanimously passed a measure (H.R. 5872) last week to require the Obama Administration to provide details of how the $109 billion in across-the-board budget cuts set to happen on Jan. 2, 2013, will be implemented. The bill calls for a report, which would be due 30 days after the bill is signed into law, that includes information at the “program, project, and activity level.” Passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month, the bill is intended to force the Administration to plan for the cuts, which are known as sequestration. The bill now goes to President Barack Obama for his signature. Members of Congress want to avoid the cuts that are required under the debt limit act, but the parties remain at odds over possible alternatives. On the same day as the vote, Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa) released a report detailing the national, state-by-state impacts of the sequestration on education, health, and labor programs. According to Harkin’s report, which assumes a 7.8% cut in 2013 funds for all discretionary programs, the sequestration would mean NIH would give out 700 fewer research grants next year compared with 2012.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Obama, Congress Reach Budget Deal
Congress Still Wrestling With 2014 Budget
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looming Federal Budget Battles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE