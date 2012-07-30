Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Entrepreneur Promotes Process For Getting Chitin From Shrimp

Mumbai-based entrepreneur promotes new chitin extraction technique

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

NO WASTE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Dai Shulin/EPA/Newscom
A new process from India promises to extract valuable chitin and protein from shrimp shells. Here, workers peel shrimp in China.
Chinese workers peeling shrimps.
Credit: Dai Shulin/EPA/Newscom
A new process from India promises to extract valuable chitin and protein from shrimp shells. Here, workers peel shrimp in China.

A German entrepreneur is seeking large shrimp harvesters worldwide that will install an innovative chitin production process. They need not have any knowledge of the chitin market; his company will buy all the material that they can make with his technology.

Meet Christopher Bluemel, founder of Mumbai-based i-Chess. He set up the company five years ago after an 18-year career in sales and manufacturing for Bayer and Lanxess in Germany, China, and India. i-Chess develops and makes chemical intermediates at a plant south of Mumbai; designs, produces, and exports nitrogen generators; and performs toxicity testing for companies that need to comply with Europe’s chemical safety law.

Extracting chitin from shrimp shells is Bluemel’s newest idea. For this project, he teamed up with Vijay Kirpalani, chief executive officer of Pi-Process Intensification Experts, a chemical engineering consulting firm that strives to design highly efficient production processes.

While working together on an unrelated project, they came up with a business plan for chitin centered on a process designed by Kirpalani.

“I know the global chitin market, but I don’t know necessarily how to do business in Morocco, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Ecuador, and the other countries that are major shrimp producers,” Bluemel says.

Their business plan is to sell chitin plants to shrimp farmers around the world, teach them how to produce chitin, and buy all the chitin and by-products the farmers can make. Bluemel is confident he can resell all of it. The technology, which is based on a continuous process rather than the commonly used batch process, is already installed at two shrimp processors in India. Kirpalani claims that his units are extremely simple to operate.

In recent months, Bluemel has been visiting potential customers in Thailand and China. i-Chess is making the process available to established chitin makers, but he is primarily targeting shrimp companies, which he sees as the more likely buyers. “If they’ve been producing chitin for a long time, they won’t be receptive to a newcomer to the business who claims to have a better way,” he says.

Extracted by using acids and bases on the shells of crustaceans, usually shrimp, chitin has a variety of uses. About 80% of the 15,000–20,000 metric tons of chitin produced annually goes into the manufacturing of glucosamine sulfate, estimates Bjarte Langhelle, commercial director of Seagarden ASA, a marine biotechnology company that produces chitin and derivatives. i-Chess’ Bluemel estimates that global demand for chitin is far higher, reaching 60,000 metric tons annually, and worth $250 million.

Another important use for chitin is chitosan, which is used in weight-loss supplements, pharmaceutical excipients, hemostatic bandages, and in the paper and textile industries. Earlier this month, Seagarden agreed to buy BASF’s chitosan business. The deal includes a plant in Norway and Chitopharm, a pharmaceutical grade of chitosan made by a proprietary process.

“Until BASF developed pharmaceutical grades of chitosan, that market remained largely undeveloped,” Langhelle says. i-Chess’ Bluemel concurs that, indeed, it’s chitosan that will drive future growth in the chitin market.

One of the major challenges of making chitin is doing it cleanly. Most chitin producers generate a protein-rich effluent that can damage water ecology with its high chemical and biological oxygen demand, Kirpalani says. The production process he designed recovers almost all of this protein from the waste for commercial sale.

Waste treatment isn’t a problem for Seagarden, Langhelle says. The company produces its chitin and chitosan with a proprietary continuous process that, like the i-Chess technology, generates little waste.

One potential customer for the new Indian process is Golden-Shell Biochemical, a chitin producer based in China’s Zhejiang province. “It’s never been a problem to take care of our waste, it’s just that it costs us a lot to treat it,” says Rong Ye Lin, president of Golden-Shell. Lin, who met Bluemel at a trade show in Shanghai last month, sees a lot of potential in the technology.

“I’ll sign a confidentiality agreement, and then I need to go have a look at how it works, learn what investment amount is required, and perhaps we’ll order one of Bluemel’s systems,” Lin says.

Bluemel expects that within the coming year several plants making use of the technology will initiate production, most likely in Morocco, Thailand, and the U.S.

Incidentally, chitin is not currently made in the U.S., Bluemel notes. Instead, U.S. shrimp harvesters have been either disposing of the waste shells or compressing and exporting them to countries that extract chitin. It’s one consequence of globalization that U.S. firms may start sourcing technology from India to add value to fishing operations.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fly farming pioneer AgriProtein attracts investors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN profiles SK Biotek, drug ingredients maker
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
India: Under New Management

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE