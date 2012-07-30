Evonik And BioAmber Form Catalyst Pact

Evonik Industries and BioAmber will cooperate on the development of catalysts for making 1,4-butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran, and γ-butyrolactone from biobased succinic acid. Evonik calls itself a global leader in catalyst development and manufacture. BioAmber makes pilot quantities of biosuccinic acid in Pomacle, France, and is building larger facilities for succinic acid and BDO in Sarnia, Ontario. BioAmber says the catalysts it develops with Evonik will complement BDO catalyst technology it licensed from DuPont in 2010.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter