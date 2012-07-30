FMC Will Build Thai Cellulose Facility

FMC will spend $100 million to build a plant in Thailand’s Rayong province for making microcrystalline cellulose, an ingredient for foods and beverages. The facility, which is due to come on-line in late 2014, will complement plants in Newark, Del., and Cork, Ireland, and boost FMC’s global capacity for the material by 35%. FMC says it will design the facility so that it can easily be expanded.
