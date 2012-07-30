Finland’s Kemira Plans Restructuring

The Finnish water treatment firm Kemira has embarked on a restructuring program that could lead to the elimination of 600 positions from its global workforce of 5,200. Wolfgang Büchele, a former BASF executive who became Kemira’s CEO on April 1, says the restructuring is intended to improve profitability and accelerate growth in Asia and South America. Kemira says the program will cost around $105 million and save close to $75 million annually.
