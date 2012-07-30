Fujifilm Sells OLED Patents

Fujifilm has agreed to sell its organic light-emitting-diode (OLED) materials and devices patent portfolio to Universal Display for $105 million. The Japanese firm says it will remain in the OLED business by providing manufacturers, including Universal, with materials such as barrier films, conductive films, and flexible substrates. The 1,200 or so patents that Fujifilm is letting go will bring Universal’s total patent portfolio to about 2,700. Universal supplies materials and licenses manufacturing technologies to OLED producers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter