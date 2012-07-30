Life Technologies Buys Diagnostics Firm

Life Technologies has bought Pinpoint Genomics, maker of a polymerase-chain reaction-based assay for non-small-cell lung cancer. The Pinpoint Dx Lung Assay runs on Life Technologies’ qPCR platform. Life Technologies says it hopes to improve patient survival rates by bolstering use of the Pinpoint assay, which it claims is more accurate than the standard diagnosis. Earlier this month, Life Technologies bought Navigenics, a maker of personalized genetic tests. Other instrument makers pushing into diagnostics include Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent.
