The New York Academy of Sciences, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and a consortium of women’s colleges, has launched the NeXXt Scholars Program for the 2012–13 academic school year, and we’re inviting American Chemical Society members to apply. This program aims to engage, connect, and advance young women from countries with predominantly Muslim populations, as well as young American women, to pursue undergraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. To accomplish this goal, the academy will provide partnership, mentorship, and networking support for these scholars by way of a selected STEM Mentor Fellow.
I invite American Chemical Society members to disseminate the call for STEM Mentor Fellowship applications to your community. The deadline for applications is Friday, Aug. 10. Female STEM professionals, graduate-level students, and postdocs who have a desire to help the next generation of women break into STEM-related fields should apply.
More information about the NeXXt Scholars Program, including requirements and application information, can be found at www.nyas.org/NexxtScholars.
Amber Schaub is available to answer more specific questions about the application process or to provide additional information at aschaub@nyas.org or (212) 298-8611.
We hope American Chemical Society community members are interested in participating as 2012–13 STEM Mentor Fellows.
By Meghan Groome
Director, K–12 Education and Science & the City
New York Academy of Sciences
New York City
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter