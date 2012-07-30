Hecht [+]Enlarge Credit: Bob Carlson/University of Minnesota

The American Chemical Society has appointed Stephen S. Hecht, Wallin Land Grant Professor of Cancer Prevention and professor of laboratory medicine and pathology at the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota, as the new editor of Chemical Research in Toxicology. Hecht will assume the position in January 2013. He will succeed Lawrence J. Marnett, who has served as editor-in-chief since he helped found the journal in 1988.

Hecht is “a very good person for this job,” says Marnett, who is Mary Geddes Stahlman Professor of Cancer Research and professor of biochemistry and chemistry at Vanderbilt University. “He is the second-leading author over the past 25 years of all the authors who have published in the journal. His work is very high quality, very rigorous, and very chemical. He appreciates what the journal has meant in the community, and I know he’s very interested in seeing it flourish,” Marnett says.

“Professor Hecht’s distinguished career, his experience in both chemical toxicology and medicinal chemistry, and his vision for the future of the journal will serve him well as the editor of Chemical Research in Toxicology,” adds Susan King, senior vice president of the Journals Publishing Group at ACS.

Hecht earned his B.S. in chemistry from Duke University and his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His research interests center on elucidating the mechanisms of chemical carcinogenesis in humans, including those related to tobacco-induced cancer. His group looks for carcinogen biomarkers and applies them to molecular epidemiology and cancer prevention, and more specifically, to the prevention of lung and esophageal cancer.

Hecht is an ACS Fellow and a recipient of numerous awards, including the ACS Division of Chemical Toxicology Founders’ Award. He has served as an associate editor of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry since 2004.

Marnett is “very broad in his view of the world, and everybody likes him,” Hecht says. “He’s going to be a tough act to follow.”

Hecht says he plans to continue broadening the scope of the journal and expanding its presence internationally. In addition, “we want to continue our emphasis on rigorous chemical characterization,” he says.

King praises Marnett’s contributions to the journal. “Professor Marnett has created a unique publication focused on chemical toxicology,” she says. “Through a quarter of a century, a time of great change in publishing, Chemical Research in Toxicology stayed true to his vision and is a well-established, leading publication in its field, thanks to his leadership.”